ZANU PF BARS ARMY DESERTER

An aspiring Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South has been disqualified from contesting in the party primary elections as he was said to be an army deserter.
Judas Nkomo was set to challenge, the incumbent Musa Ncube
in the primary elections slated for Saturday.
According to a Zanu PF Matabeleland North candidates list
seen by CITE, Nkomo was blocked from challenging Ncube on the basis that he
deserted the army and was not in the local structures.
Nkomo is a South African-based businessman.
He recently sponsored a Heroes Day sports tournament in
Chefunye, Tsholotsho South.
The event according to state media, was “aimed at
celebrating the immense contribution of the men and women that fought to
liberate the country from colonial rule”.
Nkomo plans to make the tournament an annual event.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF Central Committee member Believe Gaule
was blocked from contesting for the Tsholotsho North Member of Parliament seat
as he is facing disciplinary action.
The allegations are that Gaule recorded audio in which he
is heard telling a journalist to write a story claiming that Vice President
Chiwenga’s faction was losing ground in Matabeleland North.
Gaule was set to go up against Sibangumuzi Sixtone Khumalo
who is a Minister of State in Chiwenga’s office and the incumbent Tsholotsho
North MP.
Veteran politician Sithembiso Nyoni who is the Minister of
Women Affairs, Community, Small And Medium Enterprises Development is also
uncontested after four of her challengers were disqualified for various
reasons. CITE
