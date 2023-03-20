WOMAN JUMPS OFF ARMED ROBBERS CAR

A Hopley woman threw herself out of a moving mushikashika vehicle leaving her husband being attacked by three armed robbers on Thursday.

Milca Tondori managed to open the door and escaped unhurt when her husband, Rodrick Kembo, was being robbed at knife point.

Rodrick was assaulted and dumped at Stracken Cemetery in Mbare National.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and urged people to avoid boarding private vehicles.

“Police are investigating a case involving a couple which were attacked by three armed robbers near Rothmans,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On March 16 at around 11pm, the complainant and his wife boarded a Toyota Spacio at Simon Mazorodze Total Service Station intending to go to Hopley Farm where they reside.

“While inside the vehicle, two other men also boarded the vehicle posing as passengers. One was seated in the front seat and the other occupied the rear seat. They drove along Simon Mazorodze Road and when approaching the Rothmans traffic lights, the driver turned left towards Trade Centre Ardbennie. “One of the accused in the front seat produced a knife and the second accused instructed the complainant to surrender all his belongings. During the time of the scuffle the complainant’s wife managed to open the door and threw herself out of the moving vehicle.

“The complainant was stabbed on both hands and sustained minor injuries. The accused forcibly took an H-mobile cellphone and US$20 from the complainant and dumped him at Stracken Cemetery.” He said Rodrick was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment while his wife did not sustain any injuries. H Metro