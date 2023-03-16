WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN CHURCH'S PRAYER ROOM

The body of a 34-year-old woman believed to have been assaulted and strangled was last Wednesday found in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge.
Investigations revealed that the woman had gone to the
church to seek spiritual assistance when she was allegedly murdered.
Results of a post-mortem conducted this week revealed that
the woman died due to cephalic contusion, cranial trauma and assault.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a 34-year-old
woman was found dead in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge on March 8,
2023.
“The victim had visited the church to seek spiritual
assistance. The body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem,
and the results revealed that the victim died due to Cephalic contusion,
Cranial trauma and assault,” he said.
In another case, police are investigating a murder case
that occurred on Wednesday at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, where
Taurai Murungweni (34) died after being assaulted by a mob on allegations of
theft of a gas cylinder.
Police are also investigating a fatal road traffic accident
that occurred yesterday in Harare, along Seke Road, opposite Empowerment
Ministries, at around 8.50pm, where an
unknown man aged about 35 to 40 years was hit by a motorist who was driving a
Nissan Caravan while crossing the road.
The victim died on the spot.
Police are appealing for those missing relatives to visit
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and assist with the identification of
the victim. Herald
