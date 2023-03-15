WINDMILL BOSS RAPES GIRLFRIEND'S DAUGHTER, OFFERS SWEETS



WINDMILL chief executive, George Rundongo, is in custody after being accused of raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

The State claims he raped her on several occasions and would give her sweets after sexually abusing her.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who advised him to apply for bail at the High Court as he is facing a third schedule offence.

He allegedly sexually abused his girlfriend’s daughter on several occasions, on unknown dates, last year.

The State said he would give her sweets after raping her.

The girl reported the case to her mother, who didn’t make a police report.

The child is currently staying at a safe house.

The State opposed bail saying Rundongo is a man of means, with capacity to flee, and start a new life elsewhere.

The State also said there’s a possibility he would interfere with the complainant, since she has a strong case, and he was the one supporting the family financially.

Rundongo will return to court on April 3 for routine remand.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro