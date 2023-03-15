WHY PUPIL COMMITTED SUICIDE

A SOMBRE atmosphere, with students still clearly in shock, hung over ZRP High School yesterday after an 18-year-old student hanged himself in a dormitory on Monday evening.
The building, where he hanged himself, is still under
construction at the school, which is one of the top institutions, in terms of
academic excellence, in Harare.
Prince Taonezvi hanged himself with a rope and his body was
discovered by two caretakers working at the school grounds.
Headmaster, Seviours Mutopa, made a police report and
Prince’s body was removed yesterday.
Sources told H-Metro that the Upper Sixth student was
expected to appear before a school disciplinary committee for allegedly
fondling a female student’s breasts.
“Prince proposed to a female student sometime last week and
his proposal was spurned.
“He then found the girl standing next to a wall and grabbed
her from behind, and fondled her breasts.
“The girl screamed for help and shouted at him in anger.
“The matter was reported to the headmaster, who asked the
two to submit reports of what transpired.
“Prince handed in his report and was told he would be
called in for a hearing on a misconduct charge,” said the source.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the case.
“Police confirm the tragic and unfortunate death of an
Upper Six student at ZRP High School on Monday at around 5pm.
“The student allegedly committed suicide in circumstances
which are now subject to investigations,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
There was an eerie atmosphere at the school yesterday as
students attended class, in the wake of the tragedy.
Prince left a suicide note, whose contents were not
released by the police.
His suicide comes just over a week after a 15-year-old
Bulawayo boy, Jayden Saudan, took his life by downing a pesticide after
complaining of bullying at school.
Jayden was a Form Three student at Hamilton High School,
where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in school gang wars last month.
A Form One student at a private school in Bulawayo’s Luveve
suburb also committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom, in the
presence of her eight-year-old sister, on Sunday evening.
It’s still not clear why she took her own life. H Metro
