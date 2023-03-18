WEED PRODUCTION DOUBLES IN ZIM

THE production of industrial hemp doubled to more than 40 tonnes last year, with the country exporting about five tonnes to Switzerland.
The number of players registered with the Agricultural
Marketing Authority (AMA) in the nascent sub-sector has risen to 60, from 21 in
2020.
The production and marketing of industrial hemp was
legalised through promulgation of Statutory Instrument 218 of the 2020
Agricultural Marketing Authority (Industrial Hemp) Regulations.
An estimated 50 hectares is expected to be put under the
crop this year, up from 24ha last season.
AMA chief executive officer Mr Clever Isaya said:
“Industrial hemp farming is generating lots of interest.
“In 2020-2021, the total number of registered players stood
at 21, with 13 cultivators, seven merchants and only one breeder.
“This total number of players has now tripled to 60
players, 27 cultivators, 18 merchants and 15 breeders/researchers.”
Currently, two companies — African Medical Cannabis Biotech
and Swiss Bioceuticals — are expressing hemp oil from the local crop.
However, the sub-sector is experiencing teething challenges
such as the unavailability of local hemp varieties, lack of local
internationally certified testing centres and a guaranteed local market.
A kilogramme of locally produced industrial hemp is
fetching about US$10 on the Swiss market, said Mr Isaya, adding that there was
need to intensify research and breeding of local hemp seed varieties to boost
production.
“There is also need for the establishment of local hemp
testing centres, investment in research and development, as well as processing
of hemp products (hemp grain and hemp fibres) and participation at
international cannabis expos for more information on markets,” he said.
The Government has moved to remove industrial hemp from the
list of dangerous drugs through gazetting proposed amendments to Section 155 of
the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Tobacco Research Board (TRB) plant breeder Dr Kumbirai
Mateva said this would help increase production.
“There are indications that the legal framework is moving
in a more liberal direction,” he said.
“The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill,
2022, is proposing the amendment of Section 155 of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act to remove industrial hemp from the list of
dangerous drugs.
“The bill also introduces a legal definition of industrial
hemp, which is defined as a plant, Cannabis sativa L, and any part of the
plant, including the seed thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids,
isomers, acids, salts and salts of isomers, whether growing or not with a
delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 1 percent on a dry
weight basis.”
Most people, he said, confuse industrial hemp with
marijuana, a psychoactive drug.
“Marijuana contains about 30 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol
(THC) — a psychoactive constituent of cannabis — which is considered very high,
compared to industrial hemp, which has 0,3 percent THC content.
“Hemp is not intoxicating,” he said.
TRB, he added, is also proposing to raise the legal THC content
of industrial hemp from 0,3 to 1 percent for effective medicinal purposes.
“An increased THC level gives industrial hemp farmers
greater options when selecting genetics to cultivate and allows production for
a broader range of markets (that is 0 to 1 percent).
“This is particularly important because studies have shown
that certain genetics that combine cannabinol (CBD) and THC ratios produce
interesting fibre qualities and also an entourage effect with synergistic
therapeutic benefits from the CBD flowers,” said Dr Mateva.
Hemp-producing countries that include Australia, Ecuador,
Malawi, Switzerland and Uruguay have raised their legal THC content from 0,3 to
1 percent. Applying for a permit to cultivate industrial hemp in Zimbabwe costs
US$200. Sunday Mail
