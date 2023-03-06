WE WILL POUNCE : ZACC ON ALJAZEERA EXPOSE

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it is eagerly awaiting the pending premiere of a documentary by Qatar international news network, Al Jazeera that will purportedly expose massive corruption in government.
In a short preview of the documentary titled: Unveiling
Zimbabwe’s Dark Secrets, Al Jazeera says it will expose looting, plunder and
money laundering involving senior government officials and their cronies.
The documentary, initially scheduled to premiere last week
Thursday, but was postponed to a yet to be announced date, has since sent
tremors down Zanu PF and government corridors.
Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo, told NewsDay that her
team was on standby to pounce on any possible corrupt individuals that might be
mentioned in the documentary.
“We will wait to see what is there before taking any
action,” Matanda-Moyo said in an interview yesterday.
Snippets released by the news channel feature President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointed ambassador at large Uebert Angel, as one of the
key figures in the alleged scams, as well as local businessman Ewan Macmillan.
In the documentary Macmillan is quoted alleging that
corrupt cartels control 90% of the government through shady dealings.
Analysts said Mnangagwa’s pledge to fight graft will be
exposed as a ruse if he does not take any action against officials in
government named in the corrupt ring.
Since 2017 when he assumed power, scandals involving government
officials have been exposed, but no substantial action has been taken against
alleged perpetrators.
Instead, Zimbabweans have continued to witness the catch
and release of bigwigs by Zacc with most of the cases involving highly
connected people tumbling before they even go to trial.
According to Transparency International, corruption costs
the country around US$2 billion each year.
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes
manager John Maketo told NewsDay that ignoring the exposé is fatal to the
national image and would raise many doubts over Mnangagwa’s willingness to
fight graft.
“As the adage goes, there is no smoke without fire.
Investigations into every trace and sign of corruption should be instituted.
Costs of corruption must be raised higher than the incentive to do so,” Maketo
said.
“Government should not be afraid or only act because of a
media exposé. Rather, government should be reacting to people's demands for
accountability and transparency in governance systems.
“Otherwise, this will be eventful. What is needed is a
systematic process in response to the endemic corruption that has infiltrated
governance institutions in Zimbabwe.”
In 2019, Al Jazeera released a documentary called Fishrot,
exposing corruption in Namibia.
The exposé led to the arrest of top government officials
who are now serving time. Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson
Fadzayi Mahere said there has been no commitment by Mnangagwa to fight
corruption.
“Zacc has failed to eradicate corruption or to bring
perpetrators to book to the point whereby Nick Mangwana (Information and
Broadcasting Services secretary) boasts about the chronic corruption,” Mahere said.
“Catch and release, selective application of the law and
corrupt protection of Zanu PF elites all make the fight against graft futile
under this government.
“We also need reforms in the media space so that local
journalists can commission and produce documentaries such as the coming Al
Jazeera one. Democracy demands it. We continue to call on citizens to vote out
corrupt ‘dunderheads’ and install ethical leaders and a competent government
led by Nelson Chamisa.”
Last week, Mangwana admitted that corruption was rife in
the country, but claimed Mnangagwa was ready to fight it.
“Facts: Is there corruption in Zimbabwe? Yes. Is there
smuggling of minerals and forex out of the country? Yes-Is there money
laundering in Zimbabwe? Yes (including by NGOs) Is the government fully
committed to getting rid of all the above ills? That’s a fact!” Mangwana posted
on Twitter.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba also said
government cannot respond to yet to be premiered documentary.
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi was not available for
comment whether they would arrest anyone based on the much-anticipated Al
Jazeera exposé.
Zimbabwe is no stranger to corruption with a 2020 Global
Corruption Barometer revealing that 25% of people using public services had
been required to pay a bribe.
The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Zimbabwe 157
out of 180 countries, with a score of 24/100, where a score of 100 means there
is little to no corruption present. Newsday
