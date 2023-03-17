VOTER REGISTRATION EXTENDED

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has extended the final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration exercise by five days, ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The voter registration was originally set to end on 21 March.

The exercise will now conclude on 26 March.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to advice the public that the voter registration blitz and voter education has been extended by five days,” ZEC posted on Twitter on 17 March.

ZEC has listed nearly 5 000 centres that citizens who are eligible to vote can visit to register during the mobile biometric voter registration with Bulawayo having 71 centres.

A total of 4 474 have been identified for the programme.

The electoral commission has also deployed voter educators to sensitise the public on their right to vote.

Zimbabwe is gearing towards the 2023 harmonised elections and President Mnangagwa last month gazetted the final delimitation report, which marks the country’s constituencies and wards.

ZEC has already tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the harmonised polls, with Treasury now expected to start disbursing the funds. Chronicle