TEEN RAPED BY POTENTIAL EMPLOYER FOUR TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Borrowdale man she had been referred to for employment on Monday.
The girl informed her aunt via a WhatsApp message leading
to the arrest of Herbert Madhume, 27.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.
He said the victim was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals for medical examination.
“Police are investigating a case involving a woman who was
raped in Borrowdale.
“The complainant was looking for a job as a maid and was
linked by a friend to get in touch with the accused.
“On March 8, at around 1pm, the complainant was called by
the accused to go to Simon Muzenda bus terminus where she was given directions
of how to get to the accused’s residence.
“When the complainant arrived at the accused’s residence,
she discovered that he was using a single room.
“During the night, the complainant slept on the floor while
the accused was on the bed. “
Insp Chakanza added: “At around 9pm, the accused person
woke up and sneaked into the complainant’s blankets and raped her once without
protection.
“He further raped the complainant thrice on three different
intervals.” H Metro
