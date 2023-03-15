TEEN RAPED BY POTENTIAL EMPLOYER FOUR TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Borrowdale man she had been referred to for employment on Monday.

The girl informed her aunt via a WhatsApp message leading to the arrest of Herbert Madhume, 27.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

He said the victim was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case involving a woman who was raped in Borrowdale.

“The complainant was looking for a job as a maid and was linked by a friend to get in touch with the accused.

“On March 8, at around 1pm, the complainant was called by the accused to go to Simon Muzenda bus terminus where she was given directions of how to get to the accused’s residence.

“When the complainant arrived at the accused’s residence, she discovered that he was using a single room.

“During the night, the complainant slept on the floor while the accused was on the bed. “

Insp Chakanza added: “At around 9pm, the accused person woke up and sneaked into the complainant’s blankets and raped her once without protection.

“He further raped the complainant thrice on three different intervals.” H Metro