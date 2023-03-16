RAPIST STEP-FATHER JAILED

FIRST Class buses inspector, Gibson Madenyika, was yesterday sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Madenyika was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Esteri Chivasa.

The court heard that on February 8, at around 7pm, the 11-year-old girl, her mother and Madenyika, were in the bedroom.

The older children were in the kitchen preparing supper. The mother then left the bedroom to remove clothes from the washing line, leaving Madenyika with his stepdaughter.

As soon as she left, Madenyika took the girl to the bathroom and raped her. The mother returned to the bedroom and saw that they had left the room.

She followed to the bathroom and found her child holding her underwear while her husband had a t-shirt only with no shorts.

When the mother asked what was happening, the child told her that her stepfather had raped her.

The mother took the child to the police station where she immediately filed a report.

Ngoni Kaseke prosecuted. H Metro