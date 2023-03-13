PROTECT US FROM CHINESE FIRMS : HWANGE RESIDENTS

Residents of the coal mining town of Hwange and surrounding communities are not happy with the conduct of some Chinese coal mining companies operating in the area and reportedly violating labour laws and degrading the environment and infrastructure.
Hwange has more than 10 coal mining and processing
companies and residents endure dust, air, noise and water pollution from the
mines.
Some have raised concerns and various fora but with no help yet from authorities as the challenges continue.The community now wants a law that protects local people and the environment.
Speaking at a consultative meeting conducted by the
Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development in Hwange, residents said
there is a need for a law that can protect the interests of the community.
Parliament is consulting citizens towards crafting a Mines
Bill which seeks to shape the future of mining activities in the country.
Issues raised by the community include environmental
degradation, pollution, failure by mining companies to plough back to the
community, destruction of infrastructure such as roads, exploitation and
victimisation of labour.
“Companies should be made to sign memoranda of
understanding with the community committing themselves to contributing to
community development,” said Public Nkomo.
Lorraine Mubaira said there should be a law that follows up
on companies to do what they would have promised to do while seeking for mining
grants.
What pains the Hwange community mostly is that most
companies come with special permits granted to them in Harare without
consulting or engaging locals who end up being displaced by mining activities.
“We want a law that binds investors and companies to own up
to what they promise in their environmental impact assessment reports so that
we protect our environment and benefit from investments in our areas. Workers
are underpaid and harassed at work and these Chinese would tell you that they
are protected,” said Mubaira.
Petersen Ncube said the new Bill should recognise the
rights of people and protect the environment by not allowing companies to move
to new sites before they rehabilitate old mines.
Hwange councillor Theresa Mutale said a certain percentage
of revenue should be ploughed back to the community.
“Companies must be compelled to set aside at least 15
percent of revenue they generate from their mining activities for the
community. Employing people alone is not sustainable,” she said CITE
