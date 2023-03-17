NO COURT WILL STOP MASS PROTEST, SAYS MALEMA

Hours after the High Court in Cape Town granted a court interdict barring the EFF from causing disruptions during its planned protest on Monday, party leader Julius Malema told members no court order or intimidation from the state will stop the protest from going ahead.
Speaking to members on Friday evening, Malema reminded them
that Monday is a day of protest against those who want to perpetuate suffering
and the struggles of the black majority.
He said their mission would be to ensure President Cyril
Ramaphosa resigns from office, adding this would be done without weapons or
machine guns “but with the bodies of the South African people”.
“Whether they kill or not kill, we will be on the streets
of South Africa. We don’t care what the security cluster says or the judge
says. No-one can stop a revolution,” Malema said, taking a jab at the national
joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) which emphasised no
chaos would be tolerated.
The Natjoints said soldiers, police and state security
agents would be out in full force monitoring the situation. It stressed
lawlessness would not be tolerated, saying Monday's action was simply a protest
and not a national shutdown as dubbed by the EFF.
Malema urged members to mobilise more people over the
weekend to ensure they respond to the party’s call on Monday.
He warned those opposing the mass action the party would
respond “adequately” to any intimidation.
Malema urged his supporters to prepare to fight.
“All types of intimidation have been issued by the state.
All types of intimidation have been issued by private security guards. No
private security guard or citizen has the right to shoot at another private
citizen. If a private citizen shoots at you, you must be prepared ... fight
fire with fire. We must never smile with anyone who wants to shoot us.”
“We will not provoke them or do anything unlawful. It is
our right to protest and no charge or executive and minister shall stop this.
No-one can take it away,” Malema said.
He reassured the country that no looting of shops will take
place on Monday but should businesses choose to remain open, they should not
blame the EFF should anything happen.
“Bheki Cele said there will be choppers flying all over
South Africa. There is no chopper that can stop us. We are not scared of
choppers. The only thing that a chopper will do is remove the [hat] off Bheki
Cele’s head,” Malema said.
TimesLIVE
CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the EFF Branches in Gauteng ahead of the #NationalShutdown— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 17, 2023
-On Monday the 20th of March 2023 a war has been declared against those who are against progress, against those who want to perpetuate the suffering of the black majority of South Africa pic.twitter.com/HsMtJCQB7u
