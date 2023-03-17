NO COURT WILL STOP MASS PROTEST, SAYS MALEMA

Hours after the High Court in Cape Town granted a court interdict barring the EFF from causing disruptions during its planned protest on Monday, party leader Julius Malema told members no court order or intimidation from the state will stop the protest from going ahead.

Speaking to members on Friday evening, Malema reminded them that Monday is a day of protest against those who want to perpetuate suffering and the struggles of the black majority.

He said their mission would be to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns from office, adding this would be done without weapons or machine guns “but with the bodies of the South African people”.

“Whether they kill or not kill, we will be on the streets of South Africa. We don’t care what the security cluster says or the judge says. No-one can stop a revolution,” Malema said, taking a jab at the national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) which emphasised no chaos would be tolerated.

The Natjoints said soldiers, police and state security agents would be out in full force monitoring the situation. It stressed lawlessness would not be tolerated, saying Monday's action was simply a protest and not a national shutdown as dubbed by the EFF.

Malema urged members to mobilise more people over the weekend to ensure they respond to the party’s call on Monday.

He warned those opposing the mass action the party would respond “adequately” to any intimidation.

Malema urged his supporters to prepare to fight.

“All types of intimidation have been issued by the state. All types of intimidation have been issued by private security guards. No private security guard or citizen has the right to shoot at another private citizen. If a private citizen shoots at you, you must be prepared ... fight fire with fire. We must never smile with anyone who wants to shoot us.”

“We will not provoke them or do anything unlawful. It is our right to protest and no charge or executive and minister shall stop this. No-one can take it away,” Malema said.

He reassured the country that no looting of shops will take place on Monday but should businesses choose to remain open, they should not blame the EFF should anything happen.

“Bheki Cele said there will be choppers flying all over South Africa. There is no chopper that can stop us. We are not scared of choppers. The only thing that a chopper will do is remove the [hat] off Bheki Cele’s head,” Malema said.

TimesLIVE

