MOTORIST PLOUGHS INTO PEDESTRIANS, KILLS TWO

POLICE in Kadoma have launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly ploughed into six pedestrians leaving two dead.

Evans Vengwa who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle, reportedly took to his heels leaving the car behind after hitting six people along Kadoma-Patchway Road.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Evans Vengwa, NR 10-007291-R-10, who is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 22 February 2023 along Kadoma Patchway Road,” said police on their official Twitter handle.

“The suspect, who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle, hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road. Subsequently, after the accident, the suspect ran away, leaving the vehicle at the scene,” further wrote police.

The victims were taken to Kadoma Hospital where two died upon admission.

“The suspect’s last known addresses are 2762 Munhumutapa Kadoma and Mudzimu Village, Nyamapanda. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” they wrote. Herald