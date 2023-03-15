MOTORIST PLOUGHS INTO PEDESTRIANS, KILLS TWO

POLICE in Kadoma have launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly ploughed into six pedestrians leaving two dead.
Evans Vengwa who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle, reportedly
took to his heels leaving the car behind after hitting six people along
Kadoma-Patchway Road.
“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the
arrest of Evans Vengwa, NR 10-007291-R-10, who is being sought in connection
with a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 22 February
2023 along Kadoma Patchway Road,” said police on their official Twitter handle.
“The suspect, who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle, hit six
pedestrians who were walking along the road. Subsequently, after the accident,
the suspect ran away, leaving the vehicle at the scene,” further wrote police.
The victims were taken to Kadoma Hospital where two died
upon admission.
“The suspect’s last known addresses are 2762 Munhumutapa
Kadoma and Mudzimu Village, Nyamapanda. Anyone with information to report at
any nearest Police Station,” they wrote. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment