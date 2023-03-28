MISS CURVY PAGEANT FOUNDER FACES FIVE FRAUD CHARGES

THE trial date for former top model Mercy Mushaninga, who is being accused of fraud, has been set for next month.

Mushaninga, who was arrested in October last year, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who informed her, her trial would get underway on April 13.

The ‘Miss Curvy’ pageant founder is facing five counts of fraud.

The complainants are models Daniel Tineyi Muzondo, Temani Isabel, Wendy Kamwana, Shalom Ramunyenyiwo and Eldah Wadzanai Chitate.

The court heard that in August last year, Mushaninga, a former Miss Princess Zimbabwe Model, contacted the complainants.

She flighted an advert on WhatsApp inviting them to participate in two pageants in Dubai.

The pageants were the sixth Miss Universal VIP World 2022 and the 16th Little Miss Universe, which were scheduled for October 25-30, last year.

Mushaninga allegedly introduced herself as the organiser of the pageants.

She asked the models to pay for their air tickets, visa fees and accommodation, through her.

She informed them that they would be staying together as a team at Al Habtoor Hotel Polo Resort in Dubai.

The models allegedly paid different amounts ranging from US$1 650 to US$2 900 each to Mushaninga to cater for the costs.

The court heard that on October 24, the day they were set to travel, the models discovered that they had been duped by Mushaninga.

She failed to provide their tickets at the RGM International Airport.

Investigations also established that Shalom, 31, and Tamar Kunashe Ramunyenyiwa, a minor aged 8 years, were left stranded at the Al Habtoor Hotel Polo Resort after Mushaninga swindled them of US$2 000 cash meant for accommodation.

They later approached the Zimbabwean Embassy which facilitated their safe return home.

Mushaninga is accused of duping the models of US$10 200. H Metro