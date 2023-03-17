MARRY PULLED OUT CHIWENGA'S MEDICAL TUBES

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, allegedly pulled out medical tubes that were inserted on her former husband’s chest which left him bleeding profusely.
This emerged in court when State witness, Tawanda
Dzungudza, one of Mubaiwa’s security staff, was being cross-examined by the
defendent’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.
Dzungudza said Mubaiwa withdrew Chiwenga from his hospital
bed in South Africa to accompany her to the car park despite his deteriorating
condition and was only stopped by security details.
“She asked the complainant to accompany her to the car
park, but you could see he was very ill that he could not move by himself. I
then left the room thinking she was about to leave the room and I waited for
her at the door where the complainant’s security team was sitting,” Dzungudza
said.
“The complainant had some tubes planted on his chest. We
then saw the accused person holding the complainant by hand exiting the door
and we saw him bleeding from the chest on where the tubes had been removed. The
cables that were put on him were removed and his T-shirt was soaked with
blood.”
The witness said Mubaiwa was always challenging the medical
staff at NetCare Hospital where Chiwenga was admitted.
The witness told court that Mubaiwa would arrive at the
hospital at odd hours accompanied by one doctor Bruce.
He said one day while with doctor Bruce at the hospital,
Mubaiwa held Chiwenga, who was sleeping on the bed by his hand and said he was
faking illness.
Magistrate Florence Chakanyuka postponed the matter to
April 11 for continuation of trial.
Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder for allegedly
trying to kill the Vice-President as he was critically-ill and hospitalised in
South Africa in 2019. Newsday
