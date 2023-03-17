MAN RAPES TEEN FOR THREE YEARS

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a student for the past three years.

Innocent Mapuranga allegedly started raping the 15-year-old Form 3 girl when she was in Grade 7.

The shameless act came to light when the girl refused to return to school in Honde Valley, where Mapuranga stays.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and urged parents to closely monitor their children’s behaviour.

“Police are investigating a case involving a man reported to have been raping a Form 3 student at a Honde Valley school,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The juvenile and accused person are not related, but stay in the same neighbourhood in Eastview.

“They have all been staying in the same neighbourhood since 2016.

“On February 23, parents of the girl were called by school authorities because they thought she was having hallucinations.

“She experienced stomach aches and was getting weak most of the time.

“The parents took the complainant home and sought spiritual healing and she seemed to get better.”

He added: “The mother escorted the complainant back to school on March 5 but, on arrival, she refused to remain behind.

“The two returned home and since then they have been seeking spiritual healing at a nearby spiritual healer thinking that the complainant was having mental problems.

“On March 14, during one of the sessions with the spiritual healer, the complainant was asked to confess so that she could be healed.

“That is when she told everyone present that she had been raped several times by the accused.”

The victim disclosed that she was given some tablets for an abortion by the accused, and indicated that he had been raping her from 2020.

The girl was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for medical examinations and treatment. H Metro