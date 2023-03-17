MAN RAPES TEEN FOR THREE YEARS

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a student for the past three years.
Innocent Mapuranga allegedly started raping the 15-year-old
Form 3 girl when she was in Grade 7.
The shameless act came to light when the girl refused to
return to school in Honde Valley, where Mapuranga stays.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and urged parents to closely monitor their
children’s behaviour.
“Police are investigating a case involving a man reported
to have been raping a Form 3 student at a Honde Valley school,” said Insp
Chakanza.
“The juvenile and accused person are not related, but stay
in the same neighbourhood in Eastview.
“They have all been staying in the same neighbourhood since
2016.
“On February 23, parents of the girl were called by school
authorities because they thought she was having hallucinations.
“She experienced stomach aches and was getting weak most of
the time.
“The parents took the complainant home and sought spiritual
healing and she seemed to get better.”
He added: “The mother escorted the complainant back to
school on March 5 but, on arrival, she refused to remain behind.
“The two returned home and since then they have been
seeking spiritual healing at a nearby spiritual healer thinking that the
complainant was having mental problems.
“On March 14, during one of the sessions with the spiritual
healer, the complainant was asked to confess so that she could be healed.
“That is when she told everyone present that she had been
raped several times by the accused.”
The victim disclosed that she was given some tablets for an
abortion by the accused, and indicated that he had been raping her from 2020.
The girl was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for
medical examinations and treatment. H Metro
