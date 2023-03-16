MAN FOUND HANGING IN A TOILET



A GLEN Norah Extension man was found hanging in a toilet on Tuesday.

Stanley Chakanetsa, 52, had been staying in a cabin alone. He was safeguarding the building materials of his house, which was at roof level.

Stanley’s wife, Patience Gapa, was at Inkomo Barracks, where she stays, when tragedy struck.

A family member, only identified as Muganduri, told H-Metro that Stanley had been fighting with Patience for some time.

“Stanley and his wife had been having some misunderstanding,” said Muganduri.

“He was staying alone since Patience is based at her workplace at Inkomo, where she is a tailor.

“Stanley was reported to have called one of his children promising to disclose what had been troubling him.

“Upon arrival, she found her father hanging. Coincidentally, Patience had asked for an off-day on the same day.

“Vamwe varikuti akange avekudawo kunwa poison arikubasa.

“We suspect that they had been having a nasty fight over some issues they didn’t share with relatives.”

Police attended the scene and the body was removed and taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where it’s awaiting post-mortem. H Metro