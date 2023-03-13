MAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PARI HOSP



A body of an unidentified man was early this morning found in a silver Honda Fit just outside Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

The man’s body had wounds on the chest and stomach and was lying in the back seat of the vehicle which was parked near the main gate along Mazowe Street.

Some passers-by saw that the vehicle was not properly parked as it was parked along the pavement and went to investigate.

They found the body on the back seat.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and investigations are now in progress.

When the Herald visited the scene, a team of detectives from CID Homicide, CID Studios and CID Forensics were conducting investigations.

One of the first people to see the car, Mr Lameck Kwari, who is employed as a security guard near the hospital said when he suspected that the man was dead, he went and made a report to the police.

“I was among the first people to arrive at the scene and when I touched the man, I discovered that he was already dead and I proceeded to Harare Central Police Station to make a report,” he said.

Mr Kwari had just finished his duties and was on his way home. Herald