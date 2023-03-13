MAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PARI HOSP

A body of an unidentified man was early this morning found in a silver Honda Fit just outside Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.
The man’s body had wounds on the chest and stomach and was
lying in the back seat of the vehicle which was parked near the main gate along
Mazowe Street.
Some passers-by saw that the vehicle was not properly
parked as it was parked along the pavement and went to investigate.
They found the body on the back seat.
A report was made to the police who attended the scene and
investigations are now in progress.
When the Herald visited the scene, a team of detectives from
CID Homicide, CID Studios and CID Forensics were conducting investigations.
One of the first people to see the car, Mr Lameck Kwari,
who is employed as a security guard near the hospital said when he suspected
that the man was dead, he went and made a report to the police.
“I was among the first people to arrive at the scene and
when I touched the man, I discovered that he was already dead and I proceeded
to Harare Central Police Station to make a report,” he said.
Mr Kwari had just finished his duties and was on his way
home. Herald
