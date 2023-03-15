MAN BEATS UP ZEC OFFICIALS

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly beating up Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were on duty conducting voter education in Epworth.

Kudakwashe Damson (39) appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing charges of contravening the Electoral Act by obstructing ZEC proceedings. He was remanded to April 5 on $50 000 bail.

The State led by Ms Grace Mugocheke alleged that on Saturday, near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle in the company of two others, who are still at large.

He drove close to where ZEC officials were conducting voter education, stopped, and then grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female ZEC official, and kicked her behind.

He proceeded to accost Mercy Mutendedzwa and assaulted her on the neck and also tore the ZEC bib worn by Bernard Gwishiri. Damson also ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her bib as well.

The State will seek to prove that Damson forced the four ZEC officials into his car and drove them to Epworth police station where he left them.

They made a police report. Herald