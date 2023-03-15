MAN BEATS UP ZEC OFFICIALS

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly beating up Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were on duty conducting voter education in Epworth.
Kudakwashe Damson (39) appeared before Harare provincial
magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing charges of contravening the Electoral Act
by obstructing ZEC proceedings. He was remanded to April 5 on $50 000 bail.
The State led by Ms Grace Mugocheke alleged that on
Saturday, near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson was driving a Nissan
Caravan vehicle in the company of two others, who are still at large.
He drove close to where ZEC officials were conducting voter
education, stopped, and then grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female ZEC
official, and kicked her behind.
He proceeded to accost Mercy Mutendedzwa and assaulted her
on the neck and also tore the ZEC bib worn by Bernard Gwishiri. Damson also
ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her bib as well.
The State will seek to prove that Damson forced the four
ZEC officials into his car and drove them to Epworth police station where he
left them.
They made a police report. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment