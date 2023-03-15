KILLER UNLICENCED DRIVER JAILED

AN unlicenced driver was heavily punished by the court after he was jailed for 18 months and ordered to pay a US$250 fine for causing an accident that resulted in the death of Clover Leaf Motors branch manager’s wife along the Harare-Mutare road in October last year.

Chenjerai Shanga was jailed after he was convicted of causing the accident that resulted in the death of Munashe Dombo on October 9 last year.

The accident also left five other passengers injured.

Shanga was being charged with four counts of violating the Road Traffic Act.

Harare Magistrate Mr Simon Munyaradzi Kandiero fined Shanga US$100 for driving without a licence with wholly suspended two months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Mr Kandiero had initially jailed Shanga for 24 months before suspending six months for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Shanga was also fined US$100 for failing to stop at the accident scene and another US$50 for failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

He was driving a BMW along Mutare road due West when he turned in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by Clover Leaf Motors branch manager Prince Tafadzwa Murondatsimba upon reaching an intersection known as at Leisure Centre forcing the other driver off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

In his attempt to avoid the collision, Murondatsimba’s car overturned killing his wife and injuring Lydia Mawonde, Finabiso Mawonde, Matipa Murondatsimba, Brian Mawonde and Briana Mawonde, who were on board.

Mrs Polite Chikiwa prosecuted. Herald