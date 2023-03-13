I WILL ANNOUNCE MY MINISTERS RATINGS, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa is this week expected to announce how Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of Government agencies and departments performed under contracts they signed last year when he presides over the signing of this year’s contracts on Thursday.
The President introduced performance-based contracts as a
way of fostering a high-performance culture among office bearers to enhance
accountability and good governance.
This follows the New Dispensation’s commitment to making
public, the performance of Government officials as a way of promoting
efficiency and transparency.
In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet
said this year’s performance contracts signing ceremony would be broadcast live
on national television on March 16.
“Guided by the nation’s (economic) blueprint, NDS1, the
progress of each leader has been tracked and these results will be announced,
with clear indications of those who exceeded their targets and those who did
not,” reads the statement.
“To foster a high-performance culture across the entire
public sector, the Government of Zimbabwe, will on March 16, 2023, sign
performance contracts under the Integrated Results-Based Management System:
with all Cabinet ministers, all permanent secretaries, all CEOs of local
authorities and all CEOs of State-owned enterprises.”
The Office of the President and Cabinet said the
performance contracts would all be evaluated on delivery, efficacy, management
and implementation.
It also said the goal of having performance contracts was
to make Zimbabwe a prosperous and empowered upper-middle income society by
2030.
“The Government of Zimbabwe wants to improve our quality of
life as citizens of this country. Since 2021, performance contracts have been
signed by Government agencies, to commit to a standard of excellence that will
take us closer to the promises made by His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa
when he came into power,” reads the statement.
The Office of the President and Cabinet added: “This is all
about accountability. It’s about vision 2030. It’s about improving the quality
of our lives as citizens. What gets measured, gets done.”
Permanent Secretaries were the first to sign performance
contracts in 2021 before the measure was extended to ministers and across to
heads of local authorities, State-owned enterprises and State universities.
When the performance contracts were announced, the nation
endorsed the move as an endeavour by Government to foster a high-performance
culture across the civil service through yearly evaluations.
The evaluations are being done on the basis of the new
adopted normal dubbed “more action, less talk”.
Government however stressed that the idea, though, was not
to dig deeper into individual profiles with that malicious eye for the speck in
the nook pointing out that civil servants, senior or otherwise, were only human
after all.
However, there would be no glossing over of non-performers
as citizens expected civil servants to deliver on their mandate.
Through this initiative, unlike in the past, citizens are
given a chance to critique their leaders, with the results of how they would
have performed being made public.
The Constitution also obligates the State to adopt and
implement policies and legislation to develop efficiency, competence,
accountability, transparency and personal integrity, among other virtues, at
every level of Government. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment