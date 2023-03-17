HER CHOICE : CRITICS BACK SANDRA NDEBELE

POPULAR songbird and queen of dance Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi is intent on a new career as a politician and has set her eyes on being a Zanu PF councillor in ward 20, Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo.
The multi-talented veteran singer and actor will contest in
the ruling Zanu PF primary elections set for this weekend.
A poster of Ndebele-Sibindi doing rounds on different
digital platforms has ignited political debate over the artiste’s involvement
in the world of politics.
For the post, Ndebele-Sibindi will contest alongside Zanu
PF youth league national executive Thabo Thwala.
Ndebele-Sibindi is, however, not new to the world of
politics. Last year she was appointed Zanu PF Women’s League Bulawayo
representative for Young Women in Economic Development.
In throwing her hat into the political ring to seek public
office in the local authority, Ndebele-Sibindi is following the footsteps of
fellow artistes such as gospel singer and producer Elias Musakwa, Bryn Taurai
Mteki, Energy Mutodi, Hosiah Chipanga and Joshua Sacco.
The songbird’s decision has triggered heated debate, with
some artistes saying there is nothing wrong with her move to seek public
office.
“It is a free world, she (Ndebele-Sibindi) has seen others
making money out of Zanu PF. Why should she be left behind? There is no money
in music, but in politics,” renowned music critic and academic Fred Zindi said.
Seasoned arts promoter Benjamin Nyandoro said
Ndebele-Sibindi’s political move was encouraging.
“Good influence is drawn from many facets and imparted in
many ways, including taking public office. It is important to note that it is
not proper to say leave politics to politicians. Politics is not a career,
people pursue different careers and also choose to actively participate in the
governance of their own country,” he said.
“That is politics. So yes, congratulations to Sandra for
taking the bold decision. I encourage more artistes to make good use of their
influence for the betterment of our country.”
Arts critic Plot Mhako said it was Ndebele-Sibindi’s
democratic right to be active in politics.
“I feel artistes should be free to participate in politics
and support parties they like. In a normal situation, her (Ndebele-Sibindi)
choice should not affect her musical career that much. The only challenge is
the level of intolerance in this country which makes it hard for creatives to
have a say or role in political discourse,” he noted.
Renowned multi-instrumentalist and music producer Clive
“Mono” Mukundu said: “I think as a Zimbabwean, it is her (Ndebele-Sibindi)
right to choose to contest and to choose which party to represent.”
Another arts critic Marshall Shonhai said Ndebele-Sibindi
had the right to be associated with any political party of her choice.
“Before anything else, Sandra is a citizen of this country
and like everyone else, she has her rights enshrined in the Constitution of
this land.
“These rights include political rights. These give her the
right to belong to any political party, including the ruling party,” he noted.
“The unfortunate thing is that these rights are exercised
and allowed only to those who join Zanu PF. Had she announced that she was
going to run for the CCC, then it was going to be a different story. That is
the sad thing about our politics.”
Efforts to get a comment from Ndebele-Sibindi were
fruitless. Newsday
