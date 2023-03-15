ED TO WIN BY LANDSLIDE : SURVEY

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will win the forthcoming presidential elections by an unassailable landslide, a new opinion poll shows.
The President, whose Government has transformed the country
in less than five years through cross-cutting infrastructure development that
leaves no one and no place behind, is the most preferred candidate of all
presidential hopefuls for another term, according to the latest survey by Pan
African Forum Limited.
Zimbabwe is preparing for harmonised elections and initial
preparations have started with different political parties warming up for the
race.
Ahead of the polls, the Pan African Forum Limited, a forum
that constitutes an informal network of African scholars and university student
leaders both current and past, said President Mnangagwa will emerge the victor
as he commands a 75 percent popularity rating.
Pan African Forum Limited was formed as a lobby group to
support the African Union objectives on international aspects and other
initiatives, at national, sub-regional, regional and international levels.
In the study that was distributed proportionately to the
voters register, 3 110 respondents took part. There was a +/-2 percent margin
of error at a 95 percent confidence level.
“(President) . . . Mnangagwa is the most preferred
candidate to be the President of Zimbabwe,” the survey noted.
President Mnangagwa’s closest challenger, Mr Nelson
Chamisa, who leads the opposition CCC, lags far much behind with a measly 19
percent, while other parties share the remainder.
The study also shows that 98 percent of the registered
voters “are very certain that they will vote in the next general election”.
On party choices, the study shows that 69 percent of the
respondents support Zanu PF while 27 percent are loyal to CCC.
“Looking at gender, Zanu PF has more female supporters as
compared to males. Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has more male supporters
as compared to females,” the study shows.
Several other surveys have predicted a President Mnangagwa
win with the most recent coming from the New York-based global ratings firm
Fitch Solutions.
In its latest report titled, “Zimbabwe Country Risk
Report”, which includes a 10-year economic forecast, the information services
company also describes President Mnangagwa as a “reform-minded” leader, whose
Government will “focus on efforts to strengthen the economy and attract
investment, as well as (in the short term) manage the socio-economic impact of
the Covid-19 pandemic”.
There is a good reason why the electorate is ready to vote
in huge numbers for President Mnangagwa; his pragmatic policies that have come
to fruition in the form of roads and dams that have been constructed in every
part of the country, the transformation of the agricultural sector through
mechanisation and modernisation — which has turned Zimbabwe into a food secure
nation — and industrialisation and increased capacity utilisation.
This is not only in urban areas but also in rural areas
that have found huge benefits in new industries opened on their doorsteps,
while synergies with tertiary institutions where President Mnangagwa has established
industrial parks and innovation hubs, have also been cataclysmic to the rapid
transformation.
Zimbabwe is targeting to be an upper-middle-class economy
by 2030 and the economic projections point to the realisation of the national
vision. Herald
