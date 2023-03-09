ED SETS ZANU PF PRIMARY ELECTIONS DATE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has set March 18 for Zanu PF primary elections as the revolutionary party girds its loins ahead of this year’s elections leaving nothing to chance to ensure a resounding victory.
The President said that the primary elections would be held
next week with the party’s commissariat department putting final touches to the
guidelines and rules.
Already, the revolutionary party, which is eyeing five
million votes, is in the voter mobilisation and cell verification process,
which will give empirical evidence of its power base across the country, while
guidelines for the primary elections, the yardstick for its internal democracy
are at an advanced stage.
In his address to the 367th Session of the Politburo, which
was also attended by deputy secretaries at the party’s headquarters yesterday,
the President, who is Zanu PF First Secretary, said the members should gird
themselves to work with structures in the “ongoing mobilisation, work towards
the party’s thunderous victory in the upcoming 2023 Harmonised General
Elections”.
The party manifesto is also being finalised as well as
other critical aspects related to Zanu PF’s internal election road map.
The President also charged his troops who assumed the
arduous responsibility of serving in the Politburo to “re-commit to tow the
correct party line, uphold constitutionalism, ideology, internal democratic
practices, as well as rules and procedures of the party.
“There is no room for personal, group, district or
provincial self-serving interests. You are all now national leaders. We must
never be found wanting.”
He said at the party’s administrative level, preparations
for the holding of democratic primary elections should begin in earnest.
“We as Zanu PF, we will have our internal primary elections
from next week. Equally, all provinces are directed to constitute themselves in
readiness for responsive grassroots-based mobilisation campaigns ahead of the
Harmonised General Elections. Provinces must further raise the requisite
resources for campaigns at their level.
“Voter registration and grassroots-oriented mobilisation
strategies centred at the cells and villages should continue. Nothing must be
left to chance,” the President said.
Elections, the President added, offer Zimbabweans, who were
liberated by united ZANU and ZAPU, ZANLA and ZIPRA, the opportunity to reject
neo-colonialists and their local lackeys.
“I commend you all for the ongoing cell verification
exercise undertaken across provinces. Organising our people to exercise their
sacred right to vote for the defence of constitutionalism, our independence,
freedom, and
sovereignty, democracy is everyone’s responsibility. United
as ZANU and ZAPU, ZANLA and ZIPRA, we waged a protracted armed war so that our
people can enjoy free, fair and transparent elections. We will defend this
right from all neo-colonial threats.
“We are aware of the nefarious machinations to attack and
discredit our national institutions. As the people of Zimbabwe, let us remain
vigilant and not allow ourselves to be hoodwinked by entities who are against
the progress, economic growth, peace and unity of our country,” he said.
Oiling the behemoth party, whose people-tailored policies
have found resonance across the country, attracting new members, some of whom
were in leadership positions in the opposition, and numerous affiliate
organisations, the President said resources will be availed appropriately to
ensure a resounding victory.
“All the wings of the party, along with affiliate
organisations, will be supported in their political mobilisation programmes
based on clear programmes and activities. Our revolutionary mass party knows no
other place in politics besides victory, development and success. Zanu PF is
geared and ready to mount an electric, thunderous and scientific,
people-centred campaign. We are ready for victory. Victory is certain!
“2022 saw the establishment and growth of affiliate
organisations. The allegiance, loyalty and patriotism demonstrated by this
emerging new crop of cadres are undoubtedly complementing the work of party
leagues. The multiplier effects of the affiliate organisations must be
harnessed for the growth and modernisation of our party.
“To maintain this momentum, it is also our collective — the
Politburo, leagues and departments of the party — to handhold and nurture new
responsibility as members. They must have a deeper grasp of the party’s
ideology, constitution, values, rules, procedures and principles. Equally, the
returnees’ Dzokai Kumusha, Buyani ekhaya Programme, should be promoted and new
members must be welcomed as well as fully integrated across all structures” he
said.
Turning to the economy, the President said the Politburo must
be ever mindful that economic growth is paramount, and that agriculture
production and productivity should be accompanied by modernisation and
mechanisation, based on the fact that the land reform is irreversible.
He warned some meddlesome countries against owning large
tracts of land by way of carbon credits.
“Our communities are the rightful custodians of the land,
flora fauna, hence matters related to environmental management and conservation
including social development should benefit the people of our country.
“NGOs must be transparent and accountable in all their
activities. We cannot have unknown and faceless Western-owned entities and
NGOs, benefiting from our natural resources by way of carbon credits, in some
cases with close to 1 million hectares of land in a single province,
purportedly under their purview.
“As we move towards Vision 2030, our country is evolving,
modernising and industrialising. The responsible departments and the Youth
League must, therefore, competently promote initiatives and synergies riding on
science, technology and innovation, as primary driving forces for development.”
Under President Mnangagwa every corner of the country is
witnessing tremendous development that leaves no one and no place behind and
this will be maintained going into the future
“Your responsibility is weighty and must be undertaken with
integrity, honesty, unwavering loyalty and patriotism. As we undertake our
political work, let us carry the message of hope, peace, unity, love and
harmony. We say no to violence. We must be ready and vigilant to confront all
the machinations from our detractors head-on.”
Before the start of the Politburo, a moment of silence was
observed to remember national heroes who passed on recently, namely the late
Cde Betty Flora Mutero, Brigadier General (Rtd) Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga and Dr
Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe. Herald
