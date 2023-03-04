COPS RAID PUPILS HIDEOUT

EIGHT Sobukhazi High School learners in Bulawayo were on Friday raided by police at a hideout in Entumbane suburb, with some escaping through the window as law enforcement agents approached.
The eight — four girls and four boys — are alleged to have
skipped school which is situated at Mzilikazi suburb, and camped at a house
where one of them lives with his mother who was away at work. It is not clear
what they were doing in the house. Concerned residents, who saw the learners
trooping into the house during school hours,
tipped off police at Entumbane Police Station who attended the scene,
but six of the learners escaped through a window when they saw the police
officers, with the two remaining girls later exposing their counterparts.
“The pupils were in their school uniforms which then raised
suspicion among neighbours who then reported the matter at Entumbane Police
Station. When the police raided the house, six of them escaped through a
window. However, they were exposed by the two remaining pupils. On being
interrogated the pupils denied having been engaging in a sex romp, with the
girls claiming they had passed by the boy’s house so as to change attire to
attend a sports event at White City Stadium. However, when their bags were
searched no clothes were found and investigations revealed that they had not
even attended school on the said day,” said the source.
School officials are said to have been called to the scene
and are handling the matter internally. Contacted for comment, Sobukhazi High
School head, Mr Cain Ncube confirmed the issue but said they were still talking
to the concerned pupils so as to get to the bottom of the issue.
“Yes, we received that report but we are still trying to
understand what really transpired. What concerns us is that these children were
in school uniform. We are honestly getting a number of stories but the bottom
line is that these pupils were not exactly caught in the act, therefore it
becomes difficult to say they were in an orgy.
“Another story is that the girls just wanted to change into
their civilian clothes so that they can attend sports at White City Stadium.
So, for now, we cannot really say what they were doing, being caught, yes, they
were caught, but as to what they were doing, we cannot say for sure,” said Mr
Ncube.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that police attended the scene.
“Police received a tip-off that something was taking place
at a house in Entumbane but when they got there, they found nothing,” said Asst
Insp Msebele.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
will from tomorrow embark on a countrywide exercise, engaging schools and
various stakeholders to find out what could be done to solve the issue of drug
and substance abuse, violence, bullying, and teenage pregnancies within the
schools. Director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry, Mr Taungana
Ndoro said they have since noted the need to up their response to the number of
ills that were taking place within schools.
Drug and substance abuse, gang violence and the holding of
Vuzu parties have been a cause of concern among schools in Bulawayo. Last
month, a Form Four Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16), was stabbed
to death by a learner from Hamilton High School. The 17-year-old Hamilton High
School pupil was locked up and his case is still before the courts.
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde
Judith Ncube said it was embarrassing that Bulawayo schools have become known
for the bad things, highlighting that only two schools made it to the top
hundred schools in the country last year. The two are St Columbu’s and
Maranatha High School. Sunday
