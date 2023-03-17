CONVICT WHO ESCAPED DRAGGED TO COURT

A MAN, who escaped from prison in November last year and was then arrested in Beitbridge last month, appeared in court yesterday.
Mikia Pirikisi appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda
facing charges of escaping from lawful custody, robbery and malicious damage to
property.
He committed these crimes after escaping from prison.
Pirikisi pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and
was remanded to March 20.
He told the court that when he escaped from prison, he was
herding cattle at the prison farm in Gletwin, with other inmates, and they were
unguarded.
“We got into an altercation with a passer-by and chased
after him and that is when I realised that I had a chance to escape and took
advantage of that opportunity,” he said.
Allegations are that on November 6, last year, Pirikisi who
was serving jail time in A Class at Chikurubi Prison and his accomplice, who is
at large, went missing.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officer, Bright
Musekiwa, was informed by residents that the two had been spotted in the
Gletwin area.
He took some officers and went on a manhunt, for the two
escapees, but they failed to locate them.
Pirikisi was arrested in Beitbridge last month and taken
back to Chikurubi Prison.
In the robbery charge, the State said on November 7 last
year, at around 1am, Pirikisi broke into Tendai Mudzamire’s house in
Chishawasha Hills, still wearing prison garb.
Pirikisi struck Mudzamire with a brick on the face, and
tied his wife and children with a rope, and ransacked the house in search of
valuables.
He allegedly stole a wallet containing US$60, three
cellphones, two pairs of shoes, a satchel and a suitcase before fleeing.
In the malicious damage to property, Pirikisi, and two
others, attempted to break into Ronald Mapamula’s house by breaking a window.
Mapamula screamed for help and the three scaled over the
precast wall and fled.
Anesu Chirenje prosecuted. H Metro
