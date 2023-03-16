CLASSROOM BLOCK CAVES IN : PUPILS INJURED

A number of school children at Globe and Phoenix Primary in
Kwekwe have been injured after a classroom block caved in while they were in
class.
There have been massive illegal gold mining activities
underneath the school grounds with The Herald having published several stories
on the dangers posed by these illegal mining activities.
Kwekwe District Development Coordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu
confirmed the incident saying the District Civil Protection Unit(CPU) was now
on the ground.
