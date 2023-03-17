CHIVHU KILLER MUM FOUND GUILTY

Chivhu killer mum, Emelda Marazanhi, has been convicted of the mass murder of her four children.

The High Court is expected to hand down judgment on March 24

Marazanhi committed the crime in 2020 after suspecting her husband was having an extra-marital affair. The matter has been on trial since October last year.

Marazanhi denied the charges claiming that she suffers from psychosis, a mental illness, which she said sometimes forces her to act aggressively or confused.

She claimed she went into a trance and couldn’t stomach the idea of her husband dating another woman.

Marazanhi entered a plea of special verdict of not guilty. H Metro