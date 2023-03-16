CHEATER : I STABBED HIM IN SELF DEFENCE

THE attempted murder trial of a Harare woman, accused of trying to kill her husband, got underway in Harare yesterday.
Jollie Maravanyika pleaded not guilty before regional
magistrate Taurai Manuwere.
The State claimed that Maravanyika, who was married to Ally
Mupamanda, was having an affair with her husband’s workmate, Ronald Ndoro.
Mupamanda was said to have returned home from work, in the
afternoon one day, and Maravanyika tried to stop him from getting into the
house.
Mupamanda forced his way in and found Ndoro sitting on his
matrimonial bed. The two engaged in a fist fight.
During the fight, Maravanyika allegedly grabbed a kitchen
knife and stabbed her husband on the back and left thigh.
Ndoro fled in the process. Mupamanda told the court that he
sustained deep cuts on his back.
However, Maravanyika told the court that Mupamanda was not
her husband, but her estranged lover, with whom she has a child.
She told the court
that he got jealous when he saw her with his workmate, whom she was doing
business with.
She accused him of starting the fight and said she was
forced to take the knife in self defence and stabbed him to save herself.
The trial continues on March 27.
Joice Fusire appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment