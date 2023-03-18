BIZARRE : VOTE FOR ED AND LIVE LONGER

ZANU PF linked Andby Makururu has defended his bizarre ‘prophesy’ that people who vote for Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will live longer.
Makururu of the Johanne WeChishanu weAfrica has claimed
that God will grant 15 more years of life to people who will vote for
Mnangagwa.
In a video circulating on social media Makururu claims to
have had a conversion with the Holy Spirit regarding Zimbabwe’s forthcoming
elections.
He made the remarks while addressing hundreds of his church
followers in Zimunya Township in Mutare last week where he was celebrating his
birthday.
“On the issue of 15 years, I was talking to people who I
was praying with and those who know God and Jesus. It is even in the Bible to
respect your mother and father so that your years on earth will be increased,
this is the same when respecting our government,” Makururu told NewsDay
Weekender.
Makururu recently met Mnangagwa at the State House.
His remarks were heavily criticised as blasphemous.
Mnangagwa has been visiting apostolic sects seeking votes
for his re-election bid.
“It is even in the bible that we should respect our
government, not opposition. Churches should come in the open to support their
government, especially the indigenous churches,” Makururu said.
“The moment you
respect your government, you will have peace in the country and things will be
flowing and your years will be added.”
According to the cleric, Mnangagwa is assured of thousands
of votes from his church.
“The people I command respect our government and the ruling
party, now we are going to the elections there is need to respect our leaders
and government,” he added.
“As church leaders we are praying for our country so that
we have peaceful elections and I am going around the country preaching about
unity in the country.” Newsday
