BIZARRE : VOTE FOR ED AND LIVE LONGER

ZANU PF linked Andby Makururu has defended his bizarre ‘prophesy’ that people who vote for Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will live longer.

Makururu of the Johanne WeChishanu weAfrica has claimed that God will grant 15 more years of life to people who will vote for Mnangagwa.

In a video circulating on social media Makururu claims to have had a conversion with the Holy Spirit regarding Zimbabwe’s forthcoming elections.

He made the remarks while addressing hundreds of his church followers in Zimunya Township in Mutare last week where he was celebrating his birthday.

“On the issue of 15 years, I was talking to people who I was praying with and those who know God and Jesus. It is even in the Bible to respect your mother and father so that your years on earth will be increased, this is the same when respecting our government,” Makururu told NewsDay Weekender.

Makururu recently met Mnangagwa at the State House.

His remarks were heavily criticised as blasphemous.

Mnangagwa has been visiting apostolic sects seeking votes for his re-election bid.

“It is even in the bible that we should respect our government, not opposition. Churches should come in the open to support their government, especially the indigenous churches,” Makururu said.

“The moment you respect your government, you will have peace in the country and things will be flowing and your years will be added.”

According to the cleric, Mnangagwa is assured of thousands of votes from his church.

“The people I command respect our government and the ruling party, now we are going to the elections there is need to respect our leaders and government,” he added.

“As church leaders we are praying for our country so that we have peaceful elections and I am going around the country preaching about unity in the country.” Newsday