BUYANGA REMAINS IN JAIL

SOUTH African-based Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga’s appeal against denial of bail on charges of violating South African immigration rules has been dismissed.
Buyanga, who has been in jail since his arrest on November
10 for child trafficking, was further remanded in prison to 7 March.
On the child kidnapping charges, Buyanga was remanded to 27
March.
Buyanga was given R150 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates
Court in Johannesburg on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020
and on charges of contempt of court.
But Buyanga did not test freedom after he was immediately
rearrested on charges of breaching South African immigration laws.
After his arrest in November, Buyanga appeared before the
Randburg Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to allow South
African authorities to also verify his identity documents.
This was after it was found that Buyanga's South African
identity documents showed he was born in Zimbabwe, yet his Zimbabwean passport
indicated he was born in the United Kingdom.
Part of the reason he was denied bail is that he has two
convictions in the United Kingdom and that he was using three different
Zimbabwean passports.
Buyanga has applied for a UK passport which he has not
collected yet. Newsday
