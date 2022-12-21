NOTORIOUS ZIM ROBBER SHOT DEAD IN SA

Zimbabweans based locally and in South Africa have shared spine-chilling stories of a notorious robber who used to terrorise Plumtree villagers and was responsible for multiple robberies in the two countries before he was shot dead by South African police, a fortnight ago.

The man popularly known as Toba or Small was reportedly shot and killed by South African police after robbing a jewellery store in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape area on December 6.

According to media reports, the man who hailed from Ntoli in Plumtree was part of a three-member gang that robbed the jewellery shop before fleeing in a BMW vehicle.

Police details were deployed and they managed to intercept the vehicle and a shootout ensued and one of the suspects was shot while the other two escaped.

They two suspects later hijacked another car but the police managed to track them down and fatally shot Toba.

After the news of his passing broke, social media was flooded with messages with some seemingly celebrating his demise.

“Toba is a man who would phone you to take your wife to him. Have sex with her and tell you to go back with her thereafter. Toba would find you building your house, ask you to load all the cement and drop it at his home.

Toba is the man who when his grandmother was telling him to stop doing all these bad things, pulled out a gun, shot a cock and said to his grandmother, next time nguwe (its you).Toba is a man who when you join his gang and you think of pulling out, you are dead,” shared one person.

“He is the most feared man in Ntoli, Plumtree”.

Another person described him as a murderer who had a hand in the death of many people both in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“There are many people who died at the hands of this man. If you crossed his path, he would travel to Plumtree and hunt down your family,” he said. CITE