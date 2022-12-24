NEW AIRZIM PLANE EXPECTED NEXT MONTH

AIR ZIMBABWE will next month receive a new 50-seater aircraft – an Embraer ERJ145 – as Government continues to re-equip the national carrier.
This is the second Embraer the national airline will have.
In a recent interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development
Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga said: “The new aircraft is
currently undergoing pre-delivery maintenance service and is now expected to be
in the country in January 2023. The addition of this aircraft will see to the
airline’s route expansion programme, which entails increased frequencies on the
current schedules.
“The choice of aircraft type was informed by the need to
have fleet commonality to manage maintenance costs.”
It is envisaged the narrow-bodied aeroplane will allow Air
Zimbabwe to expand its route network in a two-pronged approach.
The strategy involves increasing frequencies on current
domestic and regional destinations. It also entails opening of new regional
routes, and at least one international destination in 2023.
“This plan entails building a robust domestic and regional
feeder network for the international route,” Eng Chinyanga said.
He said acquisition of the aircraft is part of Air
Zimbabwe’s strategic plan to return to profitability. “To this end, the national airline is in the
process of implementing its six-year Strategic Turnaround Plan. Key among the
deliverables in the plan is the acquisition of equipment, and the Government
has already procured a second Embraer ERJ145.”
Furthermore, Government is working on a raft of measures
that will see the national airline achieve adequate growth to sustain its
operations.
Eng Chinyanga said Government’s immediate game plan for Air
Zimbabwe is to ensure the national airline is allowed to put in place the
necessary business enablers.
“This includes concerted efforts to make sure the airline
re-joins the IATA (International Air Transport Association) Clearing House, a
facility that would provide Air Zimbabwe with better global partnership
opportunities to expand its international route network.
“With this facility, the airline will be able to enter into
alliances and partnerships with other airlines, thereby allowing it to
codeshare with other airlines. This would also see Air Zimbabwe being able to
sell its tickets to any destination in the world,” he said.
There are also plans to ensure the airline is connected to
the global distribution systems, dubbed Amadeus and Galileo.
“This would enable efficient use of automation for the
airline and travel agents to efficiently access information on flight
schedules, fares and seat availability on Air Zimbabwe, and to make
reservations and bookings, thus bringing about the sustainability of operations
for the airline, and, ultimately, profitability,” Eng Chinyanga said.
With the reopening of skies after the easing of Covid-19,
there has been an increase in business for airlines, inching closer to
pre-pandemic levels.
In his acceptance speech in August, Air Zimbabwe board
chairperson Dr Silvanos Gwarinda said one of the strategies his team would
pursue was ensuring Air Zimbabwe becomes an active participant in tourism
marketing and promotional campaigns.
“Air Zimbabwe should be able to enjoy a substantial amount
of this air travel market share. Zimbabwe is our home base. We cannot be seen
to be playing second fiddle to other players in the development of Zimbabwe’s
global air access,” he said. Sunday Mail
