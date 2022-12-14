COPS BAN CHAMISA FROM PLANTING TREES

Police has barred CCC president Nelson Chamisa from launching the party’s tree planting programme billed to take place in Ward 4, Gutu North tomorrow (Thursday).

CCC had applied to Police to launch the programme in Nyazvidzi Small Scale Farming area with Chamisa planting a tree and then distributing hundreds other plants to 42 wards throughout the district.

However, the application was rejected by Masvingo East Dispol Chief Superintendent Taurai

Joackim Mambure who said the event could not go on because another party had applied to hold a meeting in the same ward. His response dated December 12, 2022 doesn’t say which party or what event it is. However, investigations by The Mirror showed that there is no political meeting taking place in Nyazvidzi on the same day.

Lloyd Mupfudze, a senior CCC official confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and said Mambure’s decision will be challenged in court. He said after the rejection of the application he called Police with a view to change the venue to Gutu Central but this was again rejected with Police saying that there were several political meetings on the day.

“I Taurai Joackim Mambure being the ZRP regulating authority for Masvingo East

Police District acknowledge receipt of your notification to hold a tree planting day in Gutu North. You are being notified that another political party has already made a notification to hold a meeting in the same ward on the same day.

I as the regulating officer do hereby issue this prohibition order in terms of 8(9) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act,” reads part of Mambure’s response.

However, tree planting day is important on the Zimbabwe calendar with the Government Policy urging all Zimbabweans to plant trees in December and regreen the country. Zimbabwe is losing 330 000 hectares of forests every year, according to WWF, an international environment watchdog.

Chamisa posted on his twitter handle this week that he was launching a massive tree planting programme. Masvingo Mirror