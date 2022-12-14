COPS BAN CHAMISA FROM PLANTING TREES

Police has barred CCC president Nelson Chamisa from launching the party’s tree planting programme billed to take place in Ward 4, Gutu North tomorrow (Thursday).
CCC had applied to Police to launch the programme in
Nyazvidzi Small Scale Farming area with Chamisa planting a tree and then
distributing hundreds other plants to 42 wards throughout the district.
However, the application was rejected by Masvingo East
Dispol Chief Superintendent Taurai
Joackim Mambure who said the event could not go on because
another party had applied to hold a meeting in the same ward. His response
dated December 12, 2022 doesn’t say which party or what event it is. However,
investigations by The Mirror showed that there is no political meeting taking
place in Nyazvidzi on the same day.
Lloyd Mupfudze, a senior CCC official confirmed the
development in an interview with The Mirror and said Mambure’s decision will be
challenged in court. He said after the rejection of the application he called
Police with a view to change the venue to Gutu Central but this was again
rejected with Police saying that there were several political meetings on the
day.
“I Taurai Joackim Mambure being the ZRP regulating
authority for Masvingo East
Police District acknowledge receipt of your notification to
hold a tree planting day in Gutu North. You are being notified that another
political party has already made a notification to hold a meeting in the same
ward on the same day.
I as the regulating officer do hereby issue this
prohibition order in terms of 8(9) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act,”
reads part of Mambure’s response.
Mambure threatened to arrest anyone who opposed the order.
However, tree planting day is important on the Zimbabwe
calendar with the Government Policy urging all Zimbabweans to plant trees in
December and regreen the country. Zimbabwe is losing 330 000 hectares of
forests every year, according to WWF, an international environment watchdog.
Chamisa posted on his twitter handle this week that he was
launching a massive tree planting programme. Masvingo Mirror
