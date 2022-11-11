NUST GRADUATION PLUNGES INTO DARKNESS



A 40-minute-long power outage briefly interrupted proceedings during a graduation ceremony at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo yesterday.

The incident happened as President Emmerson Mnangagwa was capping 3 087 graduands drawn from various disciplines.

The power outage mainly affected parents and guardians who were following the proceedings on television screens mounted outside the ceremonial hall.

“It’s so sad that we don’t know whether it’s a technical glitch or there isn’t power. My son told me that the programme is ongoing inside. Unfortunately, I can't see my son being capped,” said a concerned parent.

NUST vice-chancellor Mqhele Dlodlo said the graduation marked a celebration of development for industrial and social transformation.

He added: “We are excited to announce that NUST campus radio is now on air, as I speak the 2022 graduation ceremony is live on the NUST 101.1. The radio station presents various programmes.” Newsday