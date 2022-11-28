I LOST EVERYTHING, SAYS CLEARED FOOTBALLER

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi, who was recently acquitted of attempted murder over injuries suffered by his four-year-old son, has pleaded for a second chance in football.
The midfielder who says he has battled depression and
ridicule before the latest ruling longs for another dance on the football
field.
Mahachi’s career has stalled over the last seven months
since the start of the trial. As a result, he was frozen out at South African
side SuperSport United who first suspended him in May so that he can attend to
his family matters. Matsatsantsa a Pitori decided not to offer Mahachi a new
contract when his deal with the club expired at the end of June, which means he
is club-less.
In July this year, Mahachi achieved his first victory in
the courtroom when he was acquitted of theft charges. He stood accused of
snatching and damaging an XP iPhone belonging to his sister.
In a statement released yesterday, Mahachi said after
clearing his name in court, he is now pleading with the world to have mercy,
and in particular, for him to be given another chance to play football again.
The vastly talented player, whose football exploits have taken him to the now-defunct
Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates,
Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United spoke of the agony of losing
all he has worked for.
“I have lost everything l have worked for. It was my dream
to play football for my country, to serve my country and represent it,” said
Mahachi.
“As a man l can no longer feed my family, as all my savings
have depleted in my quest for justice. Yes, l have been exonerated but the
nightmare l have gone through can never be erased.
“I can only pray someone out there is willing to take a
chance on me, so l can go back to playing the sport that l love and finish my
career without this torrid time being how l exit the beautiful game of
football.”
The 29-year-old Mahachi was one of the scorers together
with former captain Knowledge Musona when the Warriors defeated Guinea 2-1 in
their last match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the beginning of
this year to end the tournament on a high note after losses to Senegal and
Malawi. Musona and Mahachi are the only Zimbabwean players to score at two
different Afcon finals. Chronicle
