GANG RAIDS FUNERAL PARLOUR, FINDS EMPTY SAFE

SEVEN armed robbers wearing balaclavas who raided a funeral parlour in Bulawayo and found nothing in the safe vented their anger on the security guard who was manning the premises when they attacked and robbed him of US$30 and his cellphone.

The armed robbers who were armed with machetes, a gun, stones, bolt cutter and stones also ransacked the office and took several items including oil, a gas cylinder, sneakers, embalming liquid and custard.

According to a source close to investigations the robbers used a bolt cutter to cut burglar bars at the reception office window before jumping inside.

“They ransacked the office and took several items that included oil, a gas cylinder, sneakers, embalming liquid and custard,” said the source.

The source said they headed to a chapel and used a bolt cutter to cut burglar bars and got inside the chapel where the security guard was hiding.

They tied him with a rope before forcing him to the safe.

“They opened the safe but there was nothing inside. They searched him and took US$30 and a cellphone before they left,” said the source.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson assistant Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the seven armed robbers who are on the run.

She said: “Anyone with information about their whereabouts may contact any nearest police station or call us on 2229-60358.” B Metro