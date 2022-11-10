GANG RAIDS FUNERAL PARLOUR, FINDS EMPTY SAFE

SEVEN armed robbers wearing balaclavas who raided a funeral parlour in Bulawayo and found nothing in the safe vented their anger on the security guard who was manning the premises when they attacked and robbed him of US$30 and his cellphone.
The armed robbers who were armed with machetes, a gun,
stones, bolt cutter and stones also ransacked the office and took several items
including oil, a gas cylinder, sneakers, embalming liquid and custard.
According to a source close to investigations the robbers
used a bolt cutter to cut burglar bars at the reception office window before
jumping inside.
“They ransacked the office and took several items that
included oil, a gas cylinder, sneakers, embalming liquid and custard,” said the
source.
The source said they headed to a chapel and used a bolt
cutter to cut burglar bars and got inside the chapel where the security guard
was hiding.
They tied him with a rope before forcing him to the safe.
“They opened the safe but there was nothing inside. They
searched him and took US$30 and a cellphone before they left,” said the source.
Bulawayo acting police spokesperson assistant Nomalanga
Msebele confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to
the arrest of the seven armed robbers who are on the run.
She said: “Anyone with information about their whereabouts
may contact any nearest police station or call us on 2229-60358.” B Metro
