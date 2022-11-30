FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS DIE OF FOOD POISONING

AT least four family members were confirmed dead after consuming poisoned food.
The incident occurred in Musisinyani Village in Mwenezi
District, Masvingo.
Police confirmed the deaths in a statement. “The ZRP
reports a sad incident which occurred on November 27 at Musisinyani Village,
Mwenezi, where four family members died due to suspected food poisoning after
complaining of severe stomach pains.
“Post-mortems were done and it was established that death
was due to chemical toxicity. Investigations are underway,” said the police. H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment