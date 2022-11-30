DON'T LEAVE : CHIWENGA PLEADS WITH NURSES

Health workers must consider the needs of their nation before they look for opportunities elsewhere, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday while officiating at the graduation ceremony at the school of nursing and midwifery at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
Government would continue to prioritise the welfare of
health personnel, but at the same time health professionals should consider the
resources available.
Zimbabwe has some of the best trained medical personnel in
the world and as a result has seen others, including first world countries,
seeking to snap up these skilled staff.
This demand and subsequent migration has taken a heavy toll
on the country’s health delivery.
Against this background, Government is now moving in to
reward professionals to fend off international interest.
Yesterday’s graduation also saw Government honouring local
surgeons and their supporting staff who participated in the successful
separation of conjoined twins.
Their success has led to requests from other countries to
have their citizens with the same conditions attended in Zimbabwe, a move that
dovetails with the vision of medical tourism.
On behalf of President Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga yesterday
unveiled the Medal for Meritorious Service on the hospital and all staff that
participated in the delicate separation of the twins.
A senior member of the anaesthetic team, Dr Samson
Shumbairerwa, who passed on a few weeks ago was honoured posthumously.
“Human capital development is one of the national priority
areas of the National Development Strategy 1,” said VP Chiwenga.
“Therefore, human capital development within the health
sector is a vital component for the attainment of the other priority area in
the NDS 1, that is, health and well-being.
“Strengthening health workers’ training programmes will, no
doubt, play a major role in producing high-quality professional and ethical
healthcare professionals.”
The training at the hospital has contributed to the
provision of able nursing support in theatre and intensive care that saw the
hospital twice, in 2014 and 2021, performing the ground breaking operations to
separate conjoined twins at the paediatric hospital.
“You are all aware that the aforesaid surgical feat earned
special recognition by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His
Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” said VP Chiwenga.
“The President bestowed the Medal for Meritorious Service
on the hospital which I have just unveiled today, in recognition of those who
participated in that surgical operation.”
Government continued to improve the conditions of service
for health personnel through momentary and non-monetary incentives as well as
availing a conducive working environment for health staff.
“In the year 2023, the Ministry is focusing on the
re-equipping and refurbishments of our hospitals,” said VP Chiwenga.
“The Ministry is instituting a host of interventions to
improve the welfare of our healthcare staff. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment