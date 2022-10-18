TYNWALD SCHOOL SUSPENDS LESSONS



LESSONS have been suspended at Tynwald High School following the death of six pupils in a road traffic accident along Nyanga Road on Friday.

Upper Sixth and Ordinary Level students, sitting for examinations, were the only ones allowed to enter the school yesterday.

Form Ones to Three and Lower Sixth students will resume lessons next week.

The school also lowered its flag in honour of the late students.

“We have been ordered to bring our children next week,” said one parent.

“There was an exeat holiday announced beginning Friday, since some students were going to the trip, which ended in tragedy.

“The accident has badly affected us as parents and our children as well.

“We expect a detailed report of what actually transpired but emotionally, we have been affected.”

Atmosphere at the school was still tense and officials supervising the students were still in shock.

Headmaster Kennias Matimba described the tragedy as the first in the history of the school.

The school is counted among the best in terms of its impressive results. H Metro