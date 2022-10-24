TYNWALD SCHOOL REOPENS TODAY

AFTER nine days of mourning their six colleagues, Tynwald High students make an emotional return to their school this morning when it reopens its doors.

Tears will flow again when the grief-stricken students mark their return with a number of counselling sessions being lined up.

The Harare school suspended its lessons in the wake of the bus crash which claimed the lives of six students in Nyanga.

Only those writing examinations were attending school, but the atmosphere was tense and filled with emotions.

Tynwald High headmaster, Kenias Matimba, whose leadership in this time of grief has been exemplary, including taking all the blame for the disaster, told H-Metro lessons will resume today.

A former head girl at the school has penned an emotional poem titled “The Knock Unheard” dedicated to the six late students.

Tafadzwa Dhumukwa, who is now at the University of Zimbabwe studying law felt heartbroken, said she dedicated the poem to the students and their families.

“I saw these six youths grow at some point, learn and experience life from an angle where they had dreams.

“At some point, the dreams were simply to be like their head girl, very small dreams. They were visionaries but the race was cut short. The rest of the story I have put it in the poem.

“I hope everyone finds comfort and consolation from the piece.

“The poem speaks about how these young souls were snatched from us. Their dreams were cut short,” she said.

Part of the poem reads: “The dark cloud hovered, not once, not twice but blinked, snatched away the jewels of sovereignty.

“Full of life and never to be conceived again, the dust is never full. No respect for our tears.

“Anita, tough on the outside but a jewel too soft to be scattered, Beyonce, the shielded smile to be vividly displayed, yes in our heads.

“Kimberly, you’re gold, royalty of no debate so shine even from above in height. Look at Tarisai, the resemblance of the African girl, yes, far gone but embraced in memory.

“Destiny, Alas! Just like your name, heaven has picked you amongst the rest. To keep your royalty close by, all in the name of destiny!

“Mwari asarudza iwe Anesu asi sezita rako iwe chimhandara uchagara nesu. The vision in sport, getting the spotlight and motivation even for me.

“The gentleman accompanying the princesses to their permanent home. Craig you have been honoured by the moulder to witness the glory.

“Let no tear drown us forever for we appreciate you gone youths, for the days yes memories amusingly shared.”

Today will also see the school’s students, who were part of the triumphant Zimbabwe team, which won gold at the Global Robotics Challenge, in Switzerland, return to meet their colleagues.

Four of the team members are Tynwald High students, with the other two from Prince Edward and Bernard Mzeki.

The four Tynwald students shed tears as they hugged their headmaster, when they returned home on Thursday, first before embracing their parents and relatives.

“As Tynwald High School, we feel consoled by the win, following the tragedy that robbed us of our six students,” said Matimba.

The win came at the right time and we are happy that the participants dedicated their effort to the departed children.

“They received news of the Nyanga accident, but managed to remain focused on the grand prize.

“We would like to thank them for raising the Zimbabwe flag high.

“We invite willing schools and corporates to partner us in coming up with a solid national team.

“Their win wiped away our tears and to the departed six children, may their souls rest in peace,” he said. H Metro