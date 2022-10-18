TEACHERS COMMANDEERED FOR ED'S INDABA

THOUSANDS of teachers have been commandeered to attend the launch today in Harare of the Teachers for Economic Development (ED), a shadowy union reported to be championing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election bid.
The three-day event is being held at the Harare
International Conference Centre (HICC) amid allegations that schools were made
to donate US$10 towards the launch.
NewsDay is also reliably informed that organisers of the
Teachers for ED launch have reportedly ordered some schools to avail buses to
ferry educators from different parts of the country to HICC.
“Through your Teachers for Economic Development local structures,
authority is hereby granted that you release those who have been selected to attend the launch for
Teachers for Economic Development,” a memo dated October 17, 2022 written by
Primary and Secondary Education ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela read.
“Local schools have been identified for use by each
province as they check into Harare. Provincial education directors must make
sure that the examination process is scheduled with adequate invigilators and
monitoring taking place as well.”
Teachers attending the launch will be drawn from each of
the 10 provinces, and will be housed at selected schools in Harare such as
Selbourne Routledge, Churchill, Roosevelt, Lewisam Primary, Prince Edward and
Queen Elizabeth, among others.
Each of the selected schools will host at least 250
teachers.
Information obtained shows that schools were ordered to
contribute US$10 for the event without the option to pay in local currency.
“Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, there is a pressing
issue. Each school is supposed to pay U$10 today, the latest tomorrow morning,”
a message directed to school heads by a school inspector in Mwenezi district,
Masvingo province read.
“This payment is towards transport costs for the Teachers
for ED launch. Identification of teachers to attend has been done. Treat this
as a matter of urgency. IT IS A MUST and strictly CASH.”
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro insisted that the teachers for ED programmes were beneficial to
teachers.
“As the Teachers for Economic Development officially launch
their organisation this week they will mount exhibitions to showcase the
entrepreneurship projects and legitimate businesses that have been set up by
the teachers themselves as well as their students — both formal and
non-formal,” Ndoro said.
“Such projects and business ventures are not only
benefiting teachers themselves, but also contributing to the development of
their schools and communities.
“Our ministry looks forward to a successful engagement with
these innovative and entrepreneurial-minded teachers. These are the facts and
not conjecture.”
The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) described the demand for
sponsorship from school by Teachers for ED as politicisation of the education
system.
ZPP director Jestina Mukoko said: “We are doing our best to
point out these issues and we are working hand-in-hand with the Zimbabwe Human
rights Commission to address such issues.”
The three-day event coincides with the writing of the
Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary Level examinations.
A number of shadowy groups in support of Mnangagwa have
been formed of late, causing disgruntlement in some quarters in Zanu PF which
accuse the party leader of creating parallel structures for campaign purposes..

