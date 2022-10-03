PRISON OFFICER GIVES BIRTH TO QUADRUPLETS

THE joy that the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer, Patience Muchineripi (30), and her family have, has no bounds after she gave birth to quadruplets in about 50 minutes last week.
The babies, three boys and one girl, were delivered by a
scheduled cesarean section.
Prison Officer Muchineripi welcomed a set of healthy
quadruplets at Claybank Private Hospital in Gweru on Wednesday morning under
the watchful eye of her specialist gynaecologist, Dr Johannes Mukwembi.
At around 10.35AM, the cesarean operation was done after
which the first baby was welcomed into the world.
In about 50 minutes, the other babies were also delivered
bringing joy to PO Muchineripi, her family and friends as well as members of
staff at the hospital.
PO Muchineripi and her bundles of joy were then monitored
by a pediatrician as well as Dr Mukwembi from the day of delivery to yesterday
when they were finally discharged.
There was joy and happiness at the hospital when the mother
and her babies were seen off to their waiting vehicle by hospital medical
staff, relatives, fellow workmates, friends and her husband, Anesu Mukototsi
(36) who is also a member of the ZPCS.
PO Mukototsi took his wife and the babies home in Kwekwe.
The quadruplets join their big sister who is 10.
For most couples, the birth of a baby means joy and twins
mean more joy and so having quadruplets means boundless joy.
“I am filled with boundless joy and happiness but I am
tired now. Talk to my husband,” said the media shy Muchineripi.
PO Mukototsi could only say theirs was an extraordinary
moment that turned out so well.
“We could not have asked for a better outcome. We are so
thankful to all the doctors and nurses. We’ve had excellent care through every
step of this process,” said PO Mukototsi.
He said the children were a blessing from God as they were
some form of compensation since he has no siblings to talk of since he was lone
child before his parents passed on.
“I was the only child from my family and as fate would have
it, both my parents are late. If they had lived up to this day, they would be
celebrating having five grandchildren,” said PO Mukototsi.
He said the major challenge he now faces is to do with
accommodation.
“These babies need special attention and we don’t have
accommodation that is enough for them. I think we will also need supplementary
milk and diapers to make their life comfortable,” said PO Mukototsi.
Dr Mukwembi said the caesarian delivery was not that
difficult but said preparations for more than a single baby are a bit complex.
“The preparation is more complex than the surgery itself.
We had to work on the hospital preparedness and pediatrician to see the babies
post caesarean surgery itself,” he said.
Dr Mukwembi said he had to ensure they had the right equipment and bedding.
“We had to make sure there is a special ward for the mother
and the babies,” he said.
Dr Mukwembi said it was very rare to give birth to
quadruplets adding that for him, it was his first time to deliver four babies.
“I have, however, done a few triplets deliveries in my
career,” he said.
Dr Mukwembi said the quadruplets were delivered at about
eight months so as not to put their lives and that of their mother in danger.
“I monitored them from Wednesday until Sunday when I
discharged them,” he said.
PO Muchineripi’s mother Gogo Madiwa, putting two of the
babies on her lap said the birth of her grandchildren were evidence of the
existence of God.
“I have been blessed, my daughter was given these blessings
and I have seen that God is there for real and today I will pray more,” she
said Herald
