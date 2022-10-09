NO MASKS FOR DOUBLE VACCINATED IN ZIM

ZIMBABWEANS who have been administered two Covid-19 vaccines are no longer required to wear face masks in public, according new regulations gazetted on Friday.

In terms of Statutory Instrument 169 of 2022, face masks remain mandatory indoors and on public transportation. Before the gazetting of the regulations, only the triple-vaccinated were exempt from wearing face masks in public.

Reads the SI in part: “The wearing of face masks is mandatory — indoors at workplaces and places to which the public have access, or in public conveyances (taxis and commuter and other buses, goods, public service vehicles and trains and aeroplanes carrying passengers); outdoors in public places, except for those individuals who are fully vaccinated (that is to say those who have been vaccinated at least twice against Covid-19).

As at October 5, Zimbabwe had recorded 257 655 confirmed cases of the virus, including 251 640 recoveries and 5 604 deaths. A total of 6 533 054 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19. In a recent interview, Chief Co-ordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the pandemic was reasonably under control.

“We are proud to have a very strong and committed leadership who responded swiftly to the pandemic when it started. A whole Government and community approach really helped to level the curve to where it is now, the curve is now reasonably flat, a sign that the pandemic is now under control.”

She said case numbers were at their lowest since the last wave mid-December 2021. Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) president Dr Johannes Marisa said the pandemic was nearing its end, commending Government for a robust vaccination programme. Sunday News