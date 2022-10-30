LECTURER JAILED FOR IMPORTING SEX TOYS

A GWANDA State University (GSU female lecturer has been jailed six months after she illegally imported sex toys from Germany.
Shirley Chapunza appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shot
Game on Thursday who gave her an option of paying $60 000 to escape a jail
term.
Public prosecutor Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that on
May 31 this year, Chapunza went to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)
offices in Bulawayo to collect her parcel sent from Germany.
Khumalo said Chapunza was served at the counter by
Francisca Mapurazi who physically checked the parcel and found three different
sex toys.
The sex toys were seized by Zimra. The matter was referred to police, leading to her arrest. Newsday
