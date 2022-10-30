ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES IN MAIDEN BYO FLIGHT

ETHIOPIAN Airlines yesterday made its maiden flight to Bulawayo as it landed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, a key development in the aviation industry that will boost the tourism sector and ease international travel.
The airline arrived on schedule to a spectacular traditional
water cannon salute.
The airline, which already flies into Zimbabwe through
Harare and Victoria Falls, is set to provide service four times a week from
Addis Ababa to Bulawayo through Victoria Falls.
The coming of more international airlines is testimony to
the positive impact of Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy, which enhances the
country’s attractiveness to potential investors.
When the Second Republic came into being in 2017, just
three airlines were utilising the country’s airspace. Now more than 18 airlines
are flying into the country.
Vintage cars escorted the Ethiopian Airline soon after
landing for the first time at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in
Bulawayo yesterday
Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Permanent Secretary in
the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Theodius
Chinyanga said the Ethiopian Airline will aid in increasing economic growth in
the country.
“We are cognisant of the critical role that air transport
plays in the economic development of our country.
“The coming in of Ethiopian Airlines to JM International
Airport will, without a doubt, spur on and encourage more exciting
ground-breaking investment and trade ventures in other downstream sectors of
our economy to the benefit of the nation.”
He stressed the need to embrace and utilise the opportunity
provided by Ethiopian Airlines to grow tourism, trade, attract foreign direct
investments, and create beneficial business relationships with the world.
The permanent secretary said the ministry will endeavour to
increase connectivity, not only with the continent of Africa but with the rest
of the world in line with the Government’s National Development Strategy 1
(NDS1) focusing on the realisation of the country’s vision of transforming
Zimbabwe into an Upper-Middle Income Economy by 2030.
Before Ethiopian Airlines came to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo
International Airport, the only other international flight in and out of the
airport was to Johannesburg in South Africa, which is operated by Airlink.
“Therefore, with the
coming in of this flight from Addis Ababa, we now have increased the
connectivity between Bulawayo and the rest of the continent and the world at
large,” said the permanent secretary.
The airline’s chief commercial officer, Mr Lemma Yadesga
Gudeta expressed confidence that the airline will facilitate easy international
access by increasing connectivity.
“Our new flight to Bulawayo creates even stronger
socio-economic ties between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. It also has a significant
role in international accessibility and boosts the country’s tourism sector.”
In a statement, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin
Tasew, said the Bulawayo route will enhance international connectivity and
facilitate trade within Africa and beyond.
“The commencement of flights to Bulawayo is crucial in
connecting Southern Africa to the world with our 130 destinations in five
continents. We are glad to serve Bulawayo, the industrial hub of Zimbabwe and
Southern Africa, accelerating trade with our cargo and passenger services. Our
flights to multiple cities in a country indicate our solid commitment to serve
our customers and support our continent as the best pan-African carrier,” said
Mr Tasew.
He said Ethiopian Airlines’ growing connectivity is backing
the utilisation of the huge potential of the continent’s tourism industry.
“The new flight to Bulawayo will add convenience to
travellers, thereby activating the trade activities in the industrial hub of
southern Africa.”
Recently, Ethiopian Airlines was the official carrier for
the international buyers and journalists who attended this year’s
Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, after they entered into a partnership
with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Chronicle
