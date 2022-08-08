MUTENDI DEMANDS CLEAN AND FAIR ELECTIONS

THE leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), bishop Nehemia Mutendi yesterday pulled a shocker by calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to promote peace and play a “clean game” in the general elections expected next year.
Mnangagwa attended a ZCC service at Defe Dopota in Gokwe,
where thousands of congregants gathered to commemorate the death of the
church’s founder Samuel Mutendi. Mutendi died on July 20, 1976.
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino
Chiwenga, top government officials, Zanu PF officials and 16 chiefs were also
in attendance.
In his sermon, Mutendi urged congregants and government
officials to maintain peace in the country.
This comes as political tensions are heightening ahead of
the 2023 polls, with rights defenders having already red-flagged the rising
cases of political violence.
Political violence ahead of the 2023 polls has already
claimed the lives of some opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
supporters.
There are also cases of intra-party violence which have
resulted in injuries.
“Christ’s peace means remaining calm in spite of all
troubles,” Mutendi said.
“I have summoned government officials and their leaders on this day as we are commemorating the day of the man of peace (Samuel). We are here to pray for the coming general elections. We have the upcoming general elections. There are many people who are going to participate in that race. We, as the ZCC, are also in a race to a heavenly State House. In that election race, we pray that you play your game, as a clean game or race.
Mutendi said citizens “had lost hope” owing to the deteriorating economic situation, while emphasising the need for government to maintain peace in the country.
He said land should not be preserved by swords and guns, as he denounced violence
“We have our father who fought for Zimbabwe, but did not
have a chance to see a free Zimbabwe. A majority of the ZCC congregants depend
on the land. They are excited to hear about people who can help us on how to
use the land,” Mutendi said.
In his speech Mnangagwa said citizens were not fully
utilising the resources at their disposal to be productive. His speech dwelt
mostly on Biblical verses.
Mnangagwa said: “Baba Samere was a preacher of love, unity.
His good work has made us gather here. We would not have been gathered here if
he had gone about doing bad things. He preached love and unity, and for the
nation to have peace and harmony … Very few of you are working on
productivity,” he said.
“The scriptures in Genesis urge us to sweat. Every kingdom
must be productive to live. Through the works of the church, our nation must
prosper; our people must be protected, be saved and healed.”
His deputy, Chiwenga, however, told the Mutendi congregants
to vote for Zanu PF. Newsday
