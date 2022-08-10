INTRODUCING TEACHERS FOR ED

GOVERNMENT has approved a new teachers’ union with the moniker “Teachers for ED (Economic Development)”, NewsDay has learnt.
A circular dated June 22, 2022 written by the secretary of
Primary and Secondary Education Tumisang Thabela to all provincial education
directors, states: “It is noted that Teachers for Economic Development has
completed setting up structures in the 10 provinces of the country and requested
authority to launch the provincial chapters and the national chapter.
“In view of the above, authority is hereby granted to
conduct the provincial and national launches of the Teachers for Economic
Development. Kindly liaise with
provincial education directors in the respective provinces on the suitable
dates and venues.”
But other teachers’ unions, which have been demanding that
government should pay them in United States dollars, said this was a ploy to
frustrate their fight for a living wage.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe national
secretary-general Robson Nikita Chere said they were concerned that politicians
are working in cahoots with ministry officials to introduce a political
creature disguised as Teachers for Economic Development.
“We urge the teachers to disregard, disapprove and dismiss
the abuse of the teaching profession through commissariat schemes played by the
regime under the guise of such unions. Like any other worker or profession,
teachers should be left free and distant from partisan politics except if it is
voluntary.
The Constitution of Zimbabwe under sections 64 and 65
clearly makes a demand for good administrative conduct, and that means
administrative conduct that is free from political intrusion,” Chere said.
He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime had been
abusing schoolchildren by force-marching them to rallies and using school buses
to ferry Zanu PF supporters to such events.
“To come in dark garments of Teachers for ED and pretending
to have solutions to our suffering is only aimed at harvesting votes from the
education sector,” he added.
Educators’ Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou
said: “If teachers publicly align themselves to a certain political party, it
will not only be prejudicial to their service, but is a serious act of
misconduct.
We condemn all moves that are divisive and discriminatory
to teachers.
“Government officials and party officials have an
obligation to assist in ensuring that all teachers remain non-partisan as it is
a precondition for the smooth delivery of service to the State.”
Progressive Teachers Union president Takavafira Zhou
described the new group as “a masquerade with the intention to divert teachers
from crucial labour issues”.
“Worse still this masquerade has solicited Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education’s assistance in order to launch its provincial
and national structures and was granted permission on 25 July 2022. Teachers
must smell a rat,” Zhou said.
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro said the second republic was very democratic and had no ulterior
motives in authorising the formation of the Teachers for Economic Development
union.
“ As an inclusive
government that leaves no one behind, we have no objection to the formation of
the new teachers’ union as its formation will greatly assist in the
sustainability of teachers’ upper middle-income class status.
“I can tell you for certain that with such kind of
teachers’ unions that are focused on economic development, issues of teachers’
industrial action will soon be a thing of the past as these teachers utilise
their skills for the economic emancipation and welfare of the nation,” Ndoro
said. Newsday
