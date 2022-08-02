GOVT SETS ASIDE MINES FOR YOUTHS

GOVERNMENT says it has set aside mining concessions in eight of the country’s 10 provinces for the youths.
During a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information
minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government had agreed to reserve mines for
prospecting and pegging of areas in the eight provinces.
“Section 20 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that the
“State and its institutions and agencies at every level must take reasonable
measures, including affirmative action to ensure that youths are afforded
opportunities for employment and other avenues to economic empowerment,” she
said.
“Accordingly, Cabinet approved to reserve against
prospecting and pegging portions of areas in the eight provinces. A framework
which will clearly outline the implementation modalities for the programme will
be shared with the public soon. Cabinet also approved the Finance ministry to
fund the youths in mining, a programme to enable the youth to optimise the
mining concessions.”
Cabinet also approved the memorandum of understanding
between government and the African Diaspora Development Institute, which will
fund the development of a gold mining centre in Pondoroza village, Mashonaland
West province. Newsday
