ZIM SECURES 100MW POWER IMPORTS FROM ZAMBIA

Zimbabwe will start receiving 100MW from Zambia’s state-owned power utility, Zesco, early next month under a five-year deal, while a delegation from Mozambique is expected in the country today to finalise negotiations to supply additional 150MW to ease ongoing power cuts.
The delegation from Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM),
which is providing 50MW to Zesa Holdings, will be here for a week-long visit.
The local power shortfall was worsened by depressed
generation at Hwange and Harare thermal power stations, including the loss of a
unit that produces 125MW at Kariba Power Station.
Zesa has since facilitated the creation of a group of
intensive energy users to finance power imports from the region.
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company
(ZETDC) acting managing director Engineer Howard Choga told The Sunday Mail
that the power imports were imminent.
“We signed power import deals with Zambia a long time ago,
but we had not been getting electricity from the country because of cash flow
challenges,” said Eng Choga.
“Now, because we have prepaid, we expect this to be settled
in the coming weeks and we will start receiving 100MW from Zambia.
“We have to prepay them a month before we receive the
electricity.”
The power import deal with Zesco has a three- to five-year
tenure.
“Currently, we are getting 50MW from Cahora Bassa and 50MW
from EDM in Mozambique.
“We had signed a deal for 200MW with EDM, but we were only
accessing 50MW.
“So they are sending a delegation into the country tomorrow
(today) and they will be in the country for the whole week so we will discuss
how we can access the remaining 150MW.”
“In relation to the 150MW, a high-powered delegation is
coming to discuss the creation of an Intensive Energy User Group comprising
companies that will be accessing power directly from Mozambique.
“This will significantly reduce the burden on Zesa.
“Private sector has been clamouring for this to ensure
constant supply.”
Zimbabwe, he said, needs at least US$15 million per month
to import power.
Zesa has also begun switching off defaulters.
“Zimbabwe often gets about 400 MW daily from Eskom, but
they are facing crippling challenges and have been unable to supply us.”
The Zimbabwe Power Company – Zesa’s power generation arm –
is currently producing 1 201MW at its five power stations against peak winter
season demand of 2 200MW.
Last week, the biggest power generation plant in Zimbabwe,
Kariba South, was generating only 758MW against an installed capacity of 1
050MW.
Hwange Power Station was generating 411MW against an
installed capacity of 920MW.
Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr
Kurai Matsheza said the current power problems were threatening industry’s
survival.
“That Zesa has unlocked some 300MW in imports is a welcome
development and as industry we expect that to start feeding into industry, and
(we) also hope that it’s a firm arrangement,” he said.
“Whilst the 300MW is welcome, we need to hear from the
power utility when 2 100MW will be sustainably supplied and also to grow in
line with demand growth.”
At last week’s post-Cabinet briefing, Energy and Power
Development Minister Zhemu Soda said equipment breakdowns at major power
stations were affecting generation.
“We lost one unit at Kariba Power Station which produces
125MW, that is unit 6, and the fault that was detected requires that the thrust
bearing be taken to South Africa, and the bearing will be brought back on
August 12.
“We also had challenges from Hwange but we have since
recovered two units.”
Hwange Power Station, he said, was running on two units
last week, but it is now back to four units and as of Monday generation stood
at 407MW.
“We also had problems with Harare station three. It was
also out of service but it has been brought back to service this afternoon
(Tuesday).”
Completion of Unit 7 in November this year and Unit 8 at
Hwange Power Station by March next year will add 600MW to the grid and help
ensure reliable and sustainable supplies to meet growing demand. Sunday News
